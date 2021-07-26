Indoor dining for fully vaccinated resumes across the north west

Indoor dining in pubs, restaurants and cafes resumes this morning for the first time since December across the north west.

A maximum of 6 adults will be allowed at one table, wearing face masks will be mandatory while not seated and only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to avail of indoor service.

A change to the Failte Ireland guidelines overnight means only the lead person for each booking will have to give their phone number for contact tracing, as opposed to everyone.

Despite the restrictions being lifted from today The Restaurants Association claim 1 in 4 businesses will not reopen for indoor dining.

Leitrim Independent Councillor Felim Gurn runs the Milestone bar in Manorhamilton, he’s taken the decision to stick with outdoor service only.

The Manorhamilton Publican earlier explained to Ocean FM News his reasoning.