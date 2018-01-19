Three men are still being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station this lunchtime following a number of burglaries in county Sligo yesterday.

Three men have been arrested by Gardaí as part of ongoing operations targeting organised criminal groups involved in burglary and related crime.

The men were arrested near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath yesterday evening following a number of burglaries earlier in the day in Co. Sligo.

At approximately 140pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí disturbed a number of intruders following an alarm activation at a house in the Collooney area of Sligo.

The intruders fled from Gardaí in a car.

The Air Support Unit had to be called in as part of the follow up operation which led to a car being stopped on the M4 near Kinnegad shortly before 5pm.

Three of the occupants of the car were arrested.

The arrested men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, are currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station for questioning.

They can be detained for up to 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Thomas Healy says the Collooney and Ballisodare areas appear to have been targetted.

He says it’s lucky there was noone in the homes at the time.

Councillor Healy is urging anyone who witnessed anything to get in contact with the Gardai: