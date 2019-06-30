Obituaries, Sunday, June 30th, 5pm

Ocean FM has been informed of the following deaths:

Bernard McGrath, Blacklion

Noelle O’Neill, Collooney

Peter McGill, Killybegs

Kathleen McGovern, Belcoo

Michael Francis Hunt, New York and Bunninadden

Ernie Browne, Laghey

Anthony Banks, Collooney

Kathleen Isabella Gregg, Ballinamallard

Bernard (Barney) McGrath, formerly of Tullynacross, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan & Fishpond, Bristol. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing in Our Ladys Hospital, Manorhamilton until 6pm this evening, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh for 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, all donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice.

Noelle O’Neill, (nee Crean), Church View, Collooney, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Remains reposing at her residence, in Church View, Collooney today until 10pm. Funeral Service in St. Paul’s Church, Collooney on Monday at 2pm followed by committal in the Church grounds. House private to family on Monday morning please.

Peter McGill, Carricknamohill, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital. House strictly private please, family only.

Kathleen McGovern, 50 Lattone Road, Belcoo and Leo’s Off Licence, Belcoo. Peacefully at her residence. Reposing at her residence today until 10pm and on Monday from 12 noon until 6pm, house private at all other times please. Her remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo on Monday at 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o JP Conway funeral directors, Belcoo.

Michael Francis Hunt, Pembroke Road, Dublin. New York, USA and Ballyfahey, Bunninadden, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at the Marymount Care Facility, Lucan. Reposing in The Marymount Care Facility on Monday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal thereafter to The Church of The Sacred Heart, Bunninadden, Co. Sligo to arrive at 8pm. Mass of The Resurrection on Tuesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Cloonameehan Cemetery.

Ernie Browne, Main Street, Laghey, Co Donegal. Celebration of Ernie’s life to be held at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday at 3pm. House strictly private please.

Anthony Banks, Bleach Green, Collooney and formerly of Annaghbeg, Collooney, Co. Sligo. Further funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Isabella (Kitty) Gregg, Drumbulcan Road, Ballinamallard. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. House private please. Reposing on Monday in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES between 4pm and 7pm. Funeral service in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard on Tuesday at 1pm, followed by burial in Slavin Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to N.I. Cancer Fund for Children, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DP.

Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh Siad.