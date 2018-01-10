Teachers, parents and pupils at a school in South Donegal fear it’s only a matter of time before there’s an accident because of traffic congestion.

They are worried about safety at Creevy National School because of the number of parents dropping off and picking up youngsters.

And there is also a problem with other cars speeding past the school.

The principal of Creevy National School, Aiobhan National School, says if the road isn’t upgraded outside the school, then there could be a fatality: