Three people arrested in connection with Kevin Lunney abduction released without charge

The three people arrested in connection with the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney have been released this morning without charge.

They include a mother in her 50’s and her son in his 20’s along with another man in his 40’s; they were all arrested on Thursday morning.

Quinn Industrial Holdings Director, Kevin Lunney, was abducted outside his Fermanagh home and later found on the roadside in Cavan on the 17th of September.

Gardai say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions with investigations ongoing.

