Coast Guard has withdrawn 23 services over safety equipment failure

The Irish Coast Guard has, for safety reasons withdrawn the services of the in-shore rescue boats stationed at 23 locations around the coast.

This action has been taken following reported malfunction – as Ocean FM news understands -of life jackets as part of the personal protective equipment. The Irish Coast Guard is actively managing the situation and is liaising closely with all key stakeholders and Search and Rescue (SAR) providers.

The Coast Guard have reported that it is evaluating all options and is confident of a timely resolution of the matter.