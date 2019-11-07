Obituaries, Thursday , November 7th, 2019, 10am

Ocean FM has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael Leyden, Sligo

Christina Maguire, Blacklion

Aisling O’Connor, Ballyshannon

Kathleen Loughlin, Drumkeerin

Agnes Keown, Kiltyclogher

Francie Gallagher, Laghey

Michael James Leyden, Árd Na Veigh, Sligo and formerly of Old Market Street, Sligo. Reposing at his residence 4 Árd na Veigh, Sligo (F91H3KR) on Sunday from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Monday morning for Requiem mass at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The North West Hospice, care of The Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Christina Maguire, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Suddenly. Reposing at her family home today from 11am. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally, Dowra Friday at 12 O Clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, house private on Friday morning. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo.

Aisling O’Connor, The Abbey, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Daughter of Sorcha Begley, Ballyshannon and David O’Connor, Cork. Following an accident. Reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon on today from 6pm until 9pm and on Friday from 1pm until 9pm. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Kathleen Loughlin, nee McHugh, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her late residence on today from 2pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery. House private, please, outside of reposing times.

Agnes Keown, (Baby), Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her home. Reposing at her residence today from 4pm to 10pm. House private on Friday morning, with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Kiltyclogher, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to The North West Hospice.

Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey, Co Donegal. At Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy. Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, from 5:45pm today , with removal at 6:30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, arriving for Mass at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private please.

Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh Siad.