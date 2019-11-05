Frank McGlynn announces retirement from inter-county football

The former All Ireland winning Donegal footballer Frank McGlynn has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

McGlynn was part of the 2012 All-Ireland winning side and won five Ulster titles in a career that spun over 14 seasons.

He was named an All-Star in 2012.

The 33-year-old Glenfin man confirmed the news today said it had been “an absolute honour” to play for his county.

McGlynn’s last appearance in the county colours was as a substitute in this year’s All Ireland quarter final against the kingdom.

Former Donegal All Ireland winner from 1992 Manus Boyle has led to the tributes to McGlynn, Boyle says Franks McGlynn’s contribution to Donegal GAA will be remembered for years to come.