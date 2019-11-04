Gardaí arrest man in connection to death threats aimed towards Leitrim TD

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection to death threats sent to a Leitrim TD.

The man in his mid 40’s was arrested this afternoon and is currently being detained in Thurles Garda Station, Co. Tipperary.

On Bank Holiday Monday last, Emergency Services were called to the scene of a car fire at the home of Sinn Fein TD, Martin Kenny, in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim.

No one was injured in the incident nor was any other property damaged.

The fire followed Deputy Kenny receiving a number of threats against him including one saying he should be ‘executed.’

Gardaí are continuing their investigations and appeal for anyone with information to come forward.