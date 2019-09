A lucky lotto player in Kinlough in County Leitrim has scooped the €1 million top prize in yesterday’s Daily Million draw.

The National Lottery is now appealing for all its Daily Million players in the north Leitrim area to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers to win the €1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 02, 12, 14, 19, 26, 37 and the bonus number was 27.

Fran Whearty from the National lottery has this advice for the lucky winner.